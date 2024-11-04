Week 9 instant takeaways: Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith & other non-franchise QBs | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.

The duo start with highlighting the biggest games from Sunday, including the Detroit Lions win prompting questions about if they deserve the number one spot in Frank's power rankings, the sky falling around the Dallas Cowboys and why their latest loss reveals their broken culture and the New York Giants losing to the Washington Commanders and making Fitz wonder if it's time to look for a trade partner for Daniel Jones.

Next, Fitz and Frank dive into each and every game from the Sunday slate, leading to debates and conversations over Trevor Lawrence, Jim Harbaugh being way ahead of schedule, the Denver Broncos, Bryce Young and his trade return potential, Geno Smith and more. The hosts finish up with predictions for the Monday night game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

(1:50) Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

(9:45) Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons

(18:40) Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

(28:45) Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings

(31:55) Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals

(36:55) Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

(39:40) New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans

(43:20) New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

(48:35) Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

(51:40) Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens

(53:05) Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals

(55:55) Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

(59:10) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles

(1:03:25) Monday night preview

