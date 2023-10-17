Week 7 Fantasy Football Full-PPR Rankings

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been nothing short of a fantasy football revelation this season. Diggs has four 20+ fantasy-point games this season (full-PPR), and a monster 36 full-ppr-point game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

He is currently the second-best wide receiver in full-PPR formats, just behind Tyreek Hill. Diggs will take on a New England Patriots secondary riddled with injuries in Week 7, so the good times could keep on rolling.

Check out where he lands in our full PPR rankings for Week 7:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?