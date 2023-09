Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has long been considered one of the best (if not the best) dual-threat quarterbacks in the game. It wasn't too long ago that Jackson rushed for 1,000+ yards in consecutive seasons.

He's been a bit quiet on the rushing front this year though, as the Ravens offense moves to a more balanced attack featuring more passing from their signal caller.

But maybe he'll throw it back to his explosive rushing days in Week 3 when he'll take on rookie Anthony Richardson — who's been showing off some serious rushing chops with three TDs on the ground already.

For that big matchup between dual-threat quarterbacks (here's to hoping AR clears the concussion protocol and is able to play) and all the others on the Week 3 slate, check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 3 matchups!