Week 15 recap: Lamar Jackson vs. Purdy MVP debate + Cowboys road woes continue

While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15:

0:43 - Ravens vs. Jaguars: Did Lamar Jackson insert himself in MVP convo? Are the Jags stuck in neutral?

13:23 - Cowboys vs. Bills: Is James Cook a league winner? What's wrong with Dallas in road games?

20:46 - Bears vs. Browns: Joe Flacco has unlocked David Njoku + Future for Justin Fields

28:40 - Buccaneers vs. Packers: Did we get too excited too soon about Jordan Love?

33:50 - Texans vs. Titans: Houston saves season with their 'B-squad'

37:43 - Vikings vs. Bengals: Jake Browning is on a mission

40:49 - Steelers vs. Colts: Is it time for Mike Tomlin to move on from Pittsburgh?

47:46 - Broncos vs. Lions: Is Detroit back on track?

50:30 - Chiefs vs. Patriots: Is this the formula Kansas City needs to use on offense?

53:59 - Commanders vs. Rams: Why did Washington wait so long to play Brissett?

1:00:02 - 49ers vs. Cardinals: Christian McCaffrey or Brock Purdy for MVP?

1:04:00 - Jets vs. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle shows off his high ceiling

1:05:32 - Giants vs. Saints: DeVito magic running out?

1:07:51 - Falcons vs. Panthers: This game is just a joke

