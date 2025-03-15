Villanova reportedly fires coach Kyle Neptune after 3 seasons, failing to reach the NCAA tournament

VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 1: Head coach Kyle Neptune of the Villanova Wildcats stands on the court during the first half against the Butler Bulldogs at Finneran Pavilion on March 1, 2025 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Kyle Neptune era at Villanova is over.

The Wildcats have reportedly fired their head coach, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The move comes after they fell to UConn in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, which all-but ensured that the team would miss the NCAA tournament for a third straight season.

Sources: Villanova has parted ways with Kyle Neptune. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 15, 2025

Neptune took over for Jay Wright at Villanova when the longtime coach retired after the 2021-22 campaign. He was the coach at Fordham for one season before being hired for the job with the Wildcats, though he was Wright's longest-tenured assistant at Villanova before landing his first head coaching job.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Once he took over, however, the program plummeted almost immediately. The team, which reached the Final Four in Wright's final season at the helm after winning a pair of national championships in the past decade, failed to make the NCAA tournament at all or win at least a share of the Big East regular season titles — which is something Wright did consistently.

The team had at least a .500 record in all three years, but suffered horrific losses along the way. They lost at least eight times to teams ranked outside the KenPom top 100, which is something Wright did just two times in his last nine seasons. They went just 19-14 this season and finished in sixth in the Big East standings, though well behind the top tier of teams like St. John’s, Marquette and Creighton. They also lost to Virginia, Maryland, Saint Joseph’s and even Columbia — which finished near the bottom of the Ivy League and fired its head coach — before conference play began.

In total, Neptune went just 54-47 at Villanova. This is now the worst stretch of basketball the program has seen since Wright’s arrival, where the Wildcats missed the tournament over a five-year span.

The Wildcats will now begin looking for a new head coach immediately. While the dominant era of basketball that Wright brought in is clearly now behind them, Neptune's replacement will be tasked with bringing that back as quickly as possible — which starts with simply making the NCAA tournament next spring. Anything less than that mark, fair or not, will be disappointing for the former Big East powerhouse.