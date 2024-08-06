Vikings WR Jordan Addison charged with DUI; will have hearing on Oct. 7

Netflix's "Receiver" Premiere - Arrivals Jordan Addison at Netflix's "Receiver" premiere held at the Tudum Theater on July 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images) (Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was formally charged with two misdemeanors, and received an Oct. 7 arraignment and plea hearing for an incident that he was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to media reports.

Addison was charged for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content after a police officer found him asleep at the wheel of a white Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of Interstate 105 westbound near Los Angeles International Airport. According to police, Addison was cited at 11:36 p.m. PT and released at 1:36 a.m.

Once legal proceedings are completed, Addison could face an NFL suspension. The league’s policy and program on substances of abuse reads: “Absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense will be a suspension without pay of three regular or postseason games."

The Star Tribune reported that if Addison is convicted or pleads guilty, he could face up to six months in jail, be fined up to $2,000 or lose his driver's license for up to six months.

After reporting to training camp in late July, Addison said he was in a “dark place” since the incident.

"Whatever's out there for me, whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything," Addison told reporters at training camp. "I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved."

When asked whether Addison had an issue that needed to be addressed off the field, he looked at it through an optimistic lens.

"I'm just going to keep learning,” Addison said. “I'm saying that's all I can do, is just learn from my mistakes and keep moving forward. That's what it is."

The incident came almost a year after Addison was cited for driving 140 miles per hour on a freeway in Minnesota. He ultimately agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed and paid $686 in fines.