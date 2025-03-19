Vikings reportedly treating J.J. McCarthy as team's starter next season, will not pursue Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Vikings don't need Aaron Rodgers, they already have a starting quarterback. The Vikings have reportedly rejected trade calls for J.J. McCarthy, telling teams he'll be their starter heading into next season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Vikings have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the 41-year-old Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets in March. Rodgers has reportedly targeted the Vikings as a possible landing spot, but the team will reportedly roll with McCarthy, 22, next season.

McCarthy, who was drafted by the team with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury.

This story will be updated.

