Vikings activating WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve

Justin Jefferson is back.
The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they're activating their All-Pro wide receiver from injured reserve. Jefferson has been sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.
Justin Jefferson is back.
The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they're activating their All-Pro wide receiver from injured reserve. Jefferson has been sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.
After School All Stars
Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay - Great Futures
Win tickets to see AJR!
Win A College Championship Watch Party!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!