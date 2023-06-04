Victor Wembanyama showcases defense with 5 blocks as his French team Metropolitans 92 secures pot in LDL Finals

BASKET-FRA-ELITE-METROPOLITANS 92-ASVEL Metropolitan 92's French power forward Victor Wembanyama fights for the ball during the French Elite basketball semi-final playoff match 2 between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Astroballe in Villeurbanne on June 4, 2023. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama garners a ton of hype — rightfully so — for his unprecedented offensive skill set.

On Sunday, the French phenom showcased his defensive prowess to secure a spot for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB) Finals.

Wembanyama tallied five blocks as Metropolitans 92 defeated Lyon-Villeurbanne (LDLC ASVEL), 71-69 in Game 4 of the semifinal series. With the victory, they secured a 3-1 series win to advance to the championship series of France's top basketball league against Monaco.

Wembanyama's final block helped fend off a Lyon-Villeurbanne rally from a 55-43 third-quarter deficit. ASVEL posted a 24-10 run to briefly take the lead at 67-65 late in the fourth quarter. But Metropolitans 92 scored five unanswered points, and Wembanyama sent back an Alex Tyus layup attempt that would have cut his team's lead to 70-69 in the game's final minute.

Not one, not two... FIVE BLOCKS from Wemby 🙅‍♂️



Elite rim protection from Victor Wembanyama helped his Metropolitans 92 team reach the LNB Finals‼️pic.twitter.com/HckfnUz749 — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 4, 2023

He showcased his otherwordly skillset earlier in the game with a two-handed block to send back a dunk attempt with intentions of putting him on a poster.

QUEL CONTRE DE WEMBY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/CbVVQCTo0z — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) June 4, 2023

Instead, Metropolitans 92 maintained the 3-point edge and held on for the 2-point victory down the stretch. Wembanyama finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 1 steal.

After the game, he posted a celebratory message on Twitter.

Finals babyyyyy !!! So proud of my guys 🫶🏽

Job ain’t done tho



#👽 — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 4, 2023

Game 1 of the best-of-five championship series against Monaco is scheduled for Saturday.

Former Kansas State standout Barry Brown Jr. led Metropolitans 92 with 18 points, while Bilal Coulibaly added 16 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. A a 6-6 shooting guard, Coulibaly is a rising NBA prospect expected, who's expected to join Wembanyama in the first round of the June 22 NBA draft.

As for Wembanyama, there's not doubt about his status. The San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery and will select the generational prospect with the No. 1 overall pick and hope that he anchors the franchise for a decade-plus.