Uvalde shooting: How America is marking the Robb Elementary School massacre — 1 year later

Uvalde, Texas Marks One Year Anniversary Of Deadly School Shooting UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 24: A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24, 2022 during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 24, 2023 in Uvalde, Texas. Today marks the 1-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the school. 19 children and two teachers were killed when a gunman entered the school, opening fire on students and faculty. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It has been one year since 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Here’s how people around the country — including President Biden, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others — are marking the grim anniversary.

Moment of silence, flags at half-staff and a vigil

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims, and called for a moment of silence to be held at 11:30 a.m. local time, which coincides with when the shooting began.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat who was sharply critical of the response to the massacre from Abbott, a Republican who opposes gun control, tweeted a simple message: "Sending love to the families in Uvalde today and every day."

In Uvalde, there will be a candlelight vigil in a local park on Wednesday evening. (March For Our Lives, a student-led pro-gun control group that formed following the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, said they will be in attendance in solidarity.) Plans for a permanent memorial in Uvalde to the victims of last year’s shooting are under discussion, but it is unclear where or what it will be.

Robb Elementary School, which has remained closed since the rampage, will eventually be demolished. The 800 or so displaced students have been placed at other elementary schools. A new elementary school three miles away is scheduled to open in 2024, but construction has yet to begin.

Staffers at Uvalde’s El Progreso Memorial Library have cataloged thousands of items the community received in the aftermath of the shooting to “preserve the community and national responses” to the massacre.

‘Sickeningly common’

Vice President Kamala Harris mourned the victims in a statement while urging the passage of gun control legislation.

“Today, our nation continues to mourn for those lost, to pray for their families who must bear the unbearable, and to grieve for a country in which violence like this – even in elementary school classrooms – is sickeningly common,” Harris said. “One year after Uvalde, gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in our nation. One in five Americans has lost a family member to gun violence.”

Harris added: “Today, Doug and I pray for the people of Uvalde. And we urge leaders in Congress and in state legislatures to meet this heartbreaking moment not just with words, but with action.”

Biden to address nation

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech at the White House on Wednesday afternoon marking one year since the school shooting in Uvalde. According to a White House official, Biden will “remember those lost in Uvalde and reiterate his call for Republicans in Congress to act and help stop the epidemic of gun violence that has become the number one killer of kids in America."

On the day of the massacre in Uvalde, an exasperated Biden said in a televised address to the nation that he was "sick and tired" of the country's inability to pass meaningful gun laws.

"Where in God's name is our backbone?" Biden said, lashing out gun manufacturers whom he blamed for preventing the passage of gun laws that polling suggests most Americans support. "It's time to turn this pain into action."

Last year, following the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, legislation that bolstered mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs, and closed the so-called boyfriend loophole, under which unmarried people convicted of domestic abuse could still obtain weapons.

But the package did not include many of the tougher restrictions advocates have been calling for, including banning AR-15-style rifles, raising the purchasing age on such weapons to 21 or background checks for all gun transactions.

Community still searching for answers

At a press conference on Monday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin apologized to the families of victims still searching for answers about the failed police response to the shooting.

"This week is a tough week. We can't even imagine the pain that the families are feeling. One year later we realize you still don't have the answers that you need,” McLaughlin said. "And for that, I apologize.”

There are multiple ongoing investigations into the law enforcement response, including probes by the Justice Department, district attorney and the city of Uvalde.

More than 370 officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the scene but waited more than an hour to confront the gunman — even as children were dialing 911 from inside the classrooms.

Pete Arredondo, chief of the school’s small police force, was fired by the school board, along with the unit’s five other officers.

“Everybody that was there that day has to be held accountable,” McLaughlin said.

A look back at how Yahoo News covered the Uvalde massacre and its aftermath

• 19 students, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting, officials say

• Uvalde newspaper publishes powerful front page 2 days after school massacre

• Beto O'Rourke interrupts Gov. Abbott's press conference on Texas shooting: 'This is on you!'

• Texas police admit to failed shooting response, say kids in room with gunman called 911

• Uvalde survivor Miah Cerrillo, 11, testifies to Congress about smearing classmate's blood on herself

• Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an 'abject failure'

• 5 key takeaways from the Texas House report on Uvalde massacre

• Uvalde priest to lead 12 funerals for school shooting victims over 2 weeks

• Texas gunman's mother comforted by community leaders at church: 'We are with her'