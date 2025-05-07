USWNT star Mallory Swanson, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson announce pregnancy

US Women Swanson Soccer FILE - Chicago Cubs baseball player Dansby Swanson stands with his wife and United States Women's National Team soccer player, Mallory Swanson (9), who is being honored for her 100th game, before an international friendly women's soccer match against Iceland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis/AP)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

It turns out that Mallory Swanson had a great reason for missing the start of the Chicago Stars’ regular season.

Swanson and her husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon that they are now expecting their first child.

Swanson had been away from the Stars all season due to what they called personal reasons. She last played in a competitive game in November, when the Red Stars were knocked out of the playoffs. Swanson did not play with the United States Women’s National Team in the SheBelieves Cup camps last winter, either. She likely will miss the rest of the season.

The team holds just a 1-1-5 record and sits in 14th in the NWSL standings heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Spirit. Swanson shined with the USWNT last year, too. She scored a game-winning goal in the team’s gold medal match against Brazil in the Pairs Olympics, which was her 100th match with the national team.

Mallory and Dansby have been together since 2017, and they got married in 2022, shortly after his final season with the Atlanta Braves. The two-time All-Star is currently in his third season with the Cubs this summer. He holds a .236 batting average with seven home runs and 20 RBI so far this season. The Cubs sit at 22-16 and lead the NL Central heading into Wednesdays’ matchup with the New York Mets.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!