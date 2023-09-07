US Open Semifinals 2023: How to watch the Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka match

Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after breaking the serve of Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) (Jason DeCrow/AP)

The last Grand Slam of the season continues tonight with the Women's Semifinals, where American tennis star Madison Keys will face off against Aryna Sabalenka. With half of the US Open women's final four made up of Americans, all eyes are on Keys and her fellow American player Coco Gauff as the path to an all-American final at the American Grand Slam becomes clearer. Ready to tune in to some tennis? Here’s how you can catch the Keys vs. Sabalenka match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch Madison Keys' next match in the US Open:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: TBD (match will begin shortly after Gauff vs. Muchova concludes)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel:ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is Madison Keys' next match?

U.S. player Madison Keys' will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open Semifinals tonight following the end of the Guaff vs. Muchova match.

Where to watch Keys vs. Sabalenka

The Keys vs. Sabalenka match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Gauff vs. Muchova

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Thursday, September 7

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Plus)

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023: