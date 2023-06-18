U.S. Open: Follow Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more Sunday in Los Angeles

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Three LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

LOS ANGELES — It’s nearly time to crown another U.S. Open champion.

Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler will head out in the final group on Sunday afternoon at Los Angeles Country Club, each tied atop the leaderboard and eyeing what would be a monumental win for either of them. Clark, who has played near-perfect golf all week, has just one PGA Tour win to his name. Fowler, after a lengthy slump, would be back to his old self and take home his first major championship.

Rory McIlroy, eyeing his first major championship win in almost a decade, is just a shot back from the leaders at 9-under. He'll tee off with Scottie Scheffler, who used a wild eagle hole-out and a birdie at the last on Sunday to vault himself back into contention, too.

Either way it goes down, the third major championship of the season is setting up for a tight finish in Southern California.

Keep up with all the final round action on Sunday with Yahoo Sports:

