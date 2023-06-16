U.S. Open: The 80-yard hole that will have players scratching their heads

LOS ANGELES — Jon Rahm was a clean-shaven freshman at Arizona State when he first played Los Angeles Country Club’s most devilish hole. He remembers standing over his tee shot at the par-3 15th, a lob wedge in his hand and a breeze at his back.

Rahm thought he hit a “great shot” when he struck the ball.

“It landed a foot from the hole and went long into the rough,” he recalled Tuesday with a wry chuckle.

Expect more suspense and intrigue at the 15th this week when the world’s best golfers take on the shortest hole imaginable. Los Angeles Country Club’s pint-sized powerhouse has the U.S. Open field abuzz because of the challenge of figuring out how to attack its narrow, boomerang-shaped green, crater-like bunkers and tight dimensions.

While the 15th is officially listed at 124 yards, the USGA is expected to push up the tees and use a treacherous front-right hole location for one round, just like it did for the Saturday singles matches in the 2017 Walker Cup. In that scenario, the hole would play at about 80 yards, or perhaps even a couple yards less, making it the shortest par-3 in modern U.S. Open history.

The USGA hasn’t yet confirmed it will set the 15th hole at that length one day this week, but players have practiced as though it’s a foregone conclusion. The divot patterns on Tuesday and Wednesday revealed heavy foot traffic at the front of the 15th-hole tee box from players working on lobbing balls 80 yards onto a sliver of green roughly the size of a dining room table.

“It's really kind of a genius design,” Scottie Scheffler said. “I love those little short par 3s. I think that's the way most par 3s should be, just because there is opportunity for birdie and bogey. I think they're good separator holes.”

The 15th hole becoming Los Angeles Country Club's starring hole would have been difficult to fathom before 2010. That was when golf architects Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and Geoff Shackelford completed a five-year project to renovate and restore the exclusive club's north course to mirror famed course designer George Thomas' original 1927 vision.

Shackelford says the 15th was an “afterthought” before the renovations began, a hole that club members complained felt “jammed in” to allow the meatier 14th and 16th to fit the contours of the land. He winces when he pulls up old photos of the 15th that display a green that had shrunken and lost some of its undulation, misshapen bunkers and far too many trees.

The renovation restored the hole to its former glory and stayed true to the variety that Thomas emphasized in his designs. The hole can play as long as 140 yards or as short as 78 yards, offsetting the length of some of the course’s other par 3s and giving it a different feel depending on where the tee and pin location is on a particular day.

When the Walker Cup came to Los Angeles Country Club six years ago, Shackelford and his co-architects urged the USGA to experiment with setting up the 15th at its shortest possible distance. The 78-yard version of the hole was such a success that Shackelford remembers USGA officials scrambling to measure the firmness and speed of the green so they could attempt to recreate it for the U.S. Open six years later.

“It ended up being the star of the day,” Shackelford said. “Anyone that was there still talks about it because every group something interesting happened. There were some brilliant shots. If you wanted to script it, you could not have scripted it any better.”

The first decision U.S. Open players will face this week at the 15th is whether to hit their tee shot off a tee. Some players might be more comfortable hitting a lofted wedge from the ground, as they normally would. Others might use the tee in an attempt to produce the most spin and get the ball to check up on the firm green.

“If you tee a lob wedge up like three inches you can spin the life out of it,” said Max Homa, who recalled using that strategy while winning the 2013 Pac-12 Championship at Los Angeles Country Club. “I'm planning on probably doing that again this year. You're going to need to. You just want that thing to stop, and with how firm [the greens] can get at this place and that hole playing downwind, you're going to need it to be coming in soft with as much spin as you can get.”

Where to attempt to land the ball is also a tricky decision given that the green is hard and the landing area for a front-right hole location is only about eight paces. Players and caddies spent an exorbitant amount of practice time on Tuesday and Wednesday debating the risks of going right at the flag.

A player who needs to gain ground might accept the risk. A hole-in-one or tap-in birdie is attainable. Plus, birdie opportunities are scarce after the 15th hole. The course finishes with three straight daunting par-4s.

And yet, as one caddie said, the downside to attacking the hole is you can find yourself “staring double bogey in the face.” Short misses will find a bunker or a strip of ankle-deep rough. A ball can also skip off the green and meet the same fate.

A more conservative option is to aim 20-30 feet to the left of the hole but on the correct side of the mound that effectively divides the green. Players can hope to use that slope to direct the ball back toward the hole and give themselves a long putt for birdie.

“It's a hole that gives you a lot to think about,” Rahm said. “If you're playing earlier in the day where there’s a little bit less wind, you can probably get some height and spin to be aggressive with it. But if you don't pull it off, you're going to find yourself in a difficult spot.”