UFC veteran Tony Ferguson arrested on alleged suspicion of DUI after multi-vehicle crash

MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 7: Tony Ferguson speaks to the media during the UFC 279 media day on September 7, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Tony Ferguson a longtime UFC fighter was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into multiple parked cars in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department via ESPN.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Footage of the aftermath began to circulate on YouTube via AXN News early Sunday. In the video, a seemingly unscathed Ferguson was seen near a pickup truck that had flipped over and crashed into multiple parked cars.

A man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after the incident, KTLA5 reported.

TMZ cited police sources, reporting that the crash occurred around 2 a.m. PT. TMZ alleges that Ferguson refused to take part in a field sobriety test and he is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge.

Ferguson has been a UFC fighter since 2011. The former lightweight interim champion (25-8) has lost his past five bouts. 'El Cucuy' is also responsible for the longest win streak in UFC lightweight history. He was most recently submitted by Nate Diaz with a guillotine choke in September.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!