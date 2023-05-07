UFC veteran Tony Ferguson arrested on alleged suspicion of DUI after multi-vehicle crash

Tony Ferguson a longtime UFC fighter was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into multiple parked cars in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department via ESPN.
According to TMZ, the 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Footage of the aftermath began to circulate on YouTube via AXN News early Sunday. In the video, a seemingly unscathed Ferguson was seen near a pickup truck that had flipped over and crashed into multiple parked cars.
A man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after the incident, KTLA5 reported.
TMZ cited police sources, reporting that the crash occurred around 2 a.m. PT. TMZ alleges that Ferguson refused to take part in a field sobriety test and he is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge.
Ferguson has been a UFC fighter since 2011. The former lightweight interim champion (25-8) has lost his past five bouts. 'El Cucuy' is also responsible for the longest win streak in UFC lightweight history. He was most recently submitted by Nate Diaz with a guillotine choke in September.
This is a developing story and will be updated.