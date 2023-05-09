UFC Fight Night: How to watch Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

MMA: DEC 10 UFC 282 LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 10: Jairzinho Rozenstruik celebrates his victory over Chris Daukaus in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are you ready for another UFC Fight Night? This Saturday, at 3 p.m. ET, heavyweight headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will face off inside the Octagon — so, really more of a UFC Fight Afternoon, technically. If you're looking for ways to watch this weekend's UFC fight, know this: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida will be available to watch on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. Prelims will also air on ESPN. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here's how to watch UFC Fight Night this weekend, including channel info, start times, fight card details and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 223: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Prelims start time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Main card start time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV/streaming:ESPN+, ESPN, ABC

Where to stream UFC Fight Night 223

How to watch UFC Fight Night without cable

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday's UFC Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 11:30 a.m. ET — making it more of a UFC Fight Afternoon. The main card will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This weekend's UFC fight will see Jailton Almeida step into the ring opposite Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida full fight card (subject to change)

Following Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill being reportedly rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 224 on May 20, here is this Saturday's fight card:

Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Prelims (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Cody Stamann

Ihor Potieria vs. Carlos Ulberg

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa