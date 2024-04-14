UFC 300: Max Holloway's unbelievable KO sent a pulse through the MMA world

UFC 300: Gaethje v Holloway LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Max Holloway reacts to his knockout of Justin Gaethje in the BMF championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Max Holloway was already a UFC legend. He reached another level of greatness at UFC 300, and ever fighter watching knew it.

In the waning seconds of a clinical performance against Justin Gaethje for the ceremonial "BMF" title, Holloway did something he probably shouldn't have done. He pointed to the center of the Octagon and invited Gaethje to go full "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" for the final 10 seconds.

Both fighters landed some blows, but Holloway finished it with a hard right in the final second that knocked Gaethje out cold.

You could practically see the adrenaline coursing through Holloway's body as he spent the next several seconds unleashing primal screams.

It really needs to be stated outright: Holloway had no reason to do that. He outstruck Gaethje 181-103 over the course of five rounds, including a spinning backheel that potentially broke the veteran lightweight's nose at the end of the first round. A rational fighter in that position would spend the final 10 seconds doing everything he could to prevent Gaethje, one of the most popular knockout artists in the sport, from getting the one punch he needs to rip victory out of certain defeat.

Holloway didn't care, or perhaps he realized that he needed something special to get the much-wanted $300,000 bonus from UFC's highly anticipated card. He ended up demanding $600,000 for a moment that will live on through UFC history.

He also demanded a shot at his old belt against current UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who was in the crowd and looked disturbed as the rest of the crowd reacted to the final blow.

The mood was noticeably subdued in the run-up to the next fight, the co-main event between women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili and challenger Yan Xiaonan. Pretty much everyone there needed a few minutes to settle down.

As for the rest of the UFC's roster, well, they were impressed. And shocked. And reflective. Mixed martial arts exist for moments like Saturday, and you could definitely see the vibe on social media.

The following tweets contain explicit language:

HOLY FUCKING SHIT 😳 #UFC300 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) April 14, 2024

HOLY SHITTTTTTTTTTTT MAX HOLLOWAY — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 14, 2024

Holy shit — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 14, 2024

The bmf of all bmf’s max holloway!!!!! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 14, 2024

NOW THATS HOW YOU WIN THE BMF TITLE! HOLY SMOKES MAX HOLLOWAY 🤯 #UFC300 — Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) April 14, 2024

We live by the sword and we die by#UFC300 #BMF — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2024

No one ever beat him in the stand in trade that was nasty holy shit max Holloway — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 14, 2024

OHHHHHHH MY GOODNESS!!!! You didn’t even have to do it! Took a chance, called him to the center and showed the world. BRUH! @BlessedMMA



ON THE BELL!!!!! #bmf #ufc300 — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) April 14, 2024

Holy shit 1 second left — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 14, 2024

Who the hell goes im up 4-1 and then calls center against justin gaethje to give him a chance? A BMF — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2024

WTF?!?! THAT WAS AN INSANE ENDING!! #UFC300 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 14, 2024

All he had to do was stay out of danger and he chose to stand in the fire and deliver one of the greatest moments in @ufc history instead! #blessed #UFC300 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 14, 2024

Holy crap !!! Holloway vs Gaethje!!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 14, 2024

Holy fuck! That’s the best moment of live mma in a looooong time ‼️ #UFC300 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 14, 2024

Absolutely legendary!!! That is the greatest moment in mma history! Wow, just wow. Damn, that’s an extra $600k in @BlessedMMA pocket. #UFC300 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) April 14, 2024

Enjoy that 300K Max #UFC300 — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 14, 2024

This man keeps fighting every second of the fight, I was going for Justin but I can’t be mad at this performance. Huge congrats to Max what a fight https://t.co/nxG4ysBAc8 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) April 14, 2024