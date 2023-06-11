UFC 289: Amanda Nunes retires on top after near-flawless performance vs. Irene Aldana

UFC 289: Nunes v Aldana VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 10: Amanda Nunes of Brazil enters the Octagon before facing Irene Aldana of Mexico in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Amanda Nunes delivered perfection twice Saturday on one of the biggest nights of her life.

First, she delivered a near-flawless performance in a bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana Saturday in the main event of UFC 289 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. She won by scores of 50-44 twice and 50-43 and along the way, set the bantamweight record for most takedowns.

Then, when her work was done, she announced her retirement, going out on top as the women’s bantamweight champion, the women’s featherweight champion, and the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. She laid both of her belts in the center of the Octagon and then, in the traditional way of retiring in MMA, had her gloves cut and placed them on the floor.

She went to her knees, kissed her belts and then placed her head on the floor.

When she arose, she was beaming and after doing a joyous post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, bounced around the Octagon taking pictures, pouring beer on herself and others and simply celebrating one of the best careers ever.

“Tonight is the perfect time to retire,” Nunes said as the crowd at the Rogers Arena groaned.

She put on a wonderful performance, outclassing Aldana in every way. Aldana did little other than late a crisp counter right hand in the first round, but she was battered, beaten and pummeled by a vastly better fighter.

Nunes said she’s been fighting for so long that her mother asked her when she would hang them up.

“She cannot take any more,” Nunes said.

Nunes set a standard that will be hard to beat. She defeated seven women who have held a UFC belt, beating Valentina Shevchenko twice as well as Cris “Cyborg” Justino, Julianna Peña, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm.

She not only held two belts but defended both of them.

She’s not only lapped the women’s field, but she leaves as one of the greatest fighters regardless of gender. Few males have accomplished as much as she did.

Aldana simply wasn’t up to the task, but she wasn’t alone. When Nunes was on her game, no one could touch her.

And there won’t be anyone in her class for a long, long time.