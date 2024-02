UFC 298: Volkanovski v Topuria ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: (R-L) Ilia Topuria of Germany punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski's reign ended with a single combination by Ilia Topuria.

The rising star defeated one of the UFC's brightest stars by KO in a stunner at UFC 298, catching the Australian with a brutal series of blows in the second round to capture the belt.

This article will be updated with more information.