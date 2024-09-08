Tyreek Hill hits handcuff celebration after 80-yard touchdown following incident with police before Jaguars game

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins and Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate after Hill's receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill had the perfect celebration in place on Sunday afternoon after his brief detention on the way to Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill, after hauling in a huge 80-yard touchdown pass in the second half of their 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, hit a handcuff celebration in the end zone. Hill threw his hands behind his back and fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle briefly started walking Hill as if he was arresting him in the end zone before they continued celebrating.

Tyreek Hill just hit the handcuff celebration pic.twitter.com/QaMUrjzKkX — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 8, 2024

Hill was detained by police for a traffic incident about a block away from Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He was reportedly cited for reckless driving, and then he got into a verbal altercation with police after he was pulled over, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Hill was briefly detained by police, the Dolphins said, and he was then released.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement that they were investigating the incident.

Hill was not late for the game and participated normally. He finished with 130 receiving yards on seven catches to go with his 80-yard touchdown, which helped spark their comeback win that was capped with a 52-yard field goal from Jason Sanders as time expired. The Jaguars, who jumped up 14-0 early, didn't score at all in the second half.

Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-37 for 336 yards with one touchdown in the win for the Dolphins. Jeff Wilson had 26 rushing yards to lead them on the ground, and Waddle added 108 receiving yards on five catches to go with Hill's 130 yards.

Trevor Lawrence went 12-of-21 for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars. Tank Bigsby added 73 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Gabe Davis had 62 receiving yards on three catches.

While specifics of Hill's arrest aren't yet known, and more is sure to come out, he clearly wasn't phased by it on the field on Sunday afternoon.