Tyreek Hill believes he can beat Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in race

NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Falcons at Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 09: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field with flair before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 9, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Dhani Joseph, Yahoo Sports

Tyreek Hill believes his all-world speed is comparable to that of an olympic gold medalist.

The Miami Dolphins receiver has always been known as one of the fastest players in the NFL. But after hearing that American sprinter Noah Lyles said NFL players shouldn’t be considered to be world champions of the sport, Hill made it clear how he feels about his abilities.

“I would beat Noah Lyles [in a race],” Hill said during an interview on the "Up and Adams Show." “I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.”

Despite being known for being an NFL star, Hill also has experience in track during high school and college. He ran a 9.98-second 100-meter race in junior college and also won a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the World Junior Championships in 2012.

Lyles, who won gold in the men's 100m event last week in Paris with a personal-best 9.784 time during the Olympics, has also made comments about the NBA champions not being the best in the world.

Neither athlete has shied away from being in headlines, so a potential race between the two would certainly be must-see TV.

