Tua Tagovailoa's contract negotiations, Kendrick vs Drake beef, and the Tom Brady Roast

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques to break down Tua Tagovailoa's upcoming contract negotiation with the Miami Dolphins. They discuss where Tagovailoa fits among other highly paid quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

They shift their focus to the rap beef that occurred over the weekend between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. They react to the songs dropped by both artists, and share why Kendrick appeared to be the clear winner.

McDonald wraps the show with the Tom Brady Roast from this past Sunday. They react to the funniest moments from the biggest names at the event like Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart, and more.

1:09 Tua's contract negotiations

17:44 Kendrick vs Drake

37:49 The Tom Brady Roast

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of Zero Blitz and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!