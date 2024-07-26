Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins agree to terms on 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension: Report

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins and their QB Tua Tagovailoa have a deal!



Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo they’ve agreed to terms on 4-year, $212.4M contract extension to lock him in long-term. At long-last, Miami’s franchise QB is paid like it. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/rW5sTJzBQo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

This story will be updated with more information.