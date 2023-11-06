Trump legal news brief: Live updates as Trump takes the witness stand

By David Knowles, Yahoo News

Former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in the $250 million financial fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that will decide the penalties Trump, his two eldest sons and their family business must pay after being found liable for years of deceptive business practices.

New York financial fraud

Trump takes the stand

Key players: Former President Donald Trump, Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump Org. executive vice presidents Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Trump Org. CFO Allen Wisselberg

After being sworn in, Trump is questioned about the appointment of his sons and Wisselberg as trustees of a trust established for his benefit, USA Today reported.

Trump calls Don Jr., a "smart" and "very honorable guy."

Why it maters: Engoron has already found the defendants liable for financial fraud, and the penalties he may impose based on Trump's testimony could threaten the future of the family's business empire in New York.

