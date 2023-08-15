Trump, 18 allies indicted on RICO charges in Georgia: Live updates

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-VOTE US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5, 2020. - President Donald Trump ventures out of Washington on Saturday for his first political appearance since his election defeat to Joe Biden, campaigning in Georgia where two run-off races will decide the fate of the US Senate. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's sprawling investigation into their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Trump has been charged with 13 counts — including a charge of violating Georgia's RICO (or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. You can read the full 41-count, 98-page indictment here.

At a press conference in Atlanta late Monday, Willis said the defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender.

