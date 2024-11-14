Troy Deeney reveals all: his time as a pundit, coaching stint with Forest Green & iconic goal vs. Leicester

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros welcome on Watford legend Troy Deeney to discuss all things soccer on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis chat his time as a pundit in the U.K. and America. Troy also reveals all the details of his messy coaching stint with Forest Green.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down Troy’s iconic goal against Leicester City. Troy also answers some questions from our Patreon members.

(1:56) - Troy’s time dealing with and working in the media

(18:54) - Troy reveals the details of his coaching stint with Forest Green

(40:02) - Reliving Troy’s iconic goal vs. Leicester City

(49:50) - Troy names the toughest defenders he’s ever faced

(55:25) - Responding to questions from Patreon members

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!