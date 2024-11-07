Trevor Lawrence reportedly unlikely to play vs. Vikings as he weighs options for injured shoulder

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The immediate future is up in the air for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lawrence is unlikely to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after injuring his shoulder during last week's game.

That's not all, though. Lawrence is reportedly weighing his treatment options for his shoulder going forward, and surgery is on the table. Rapoport said on X that while there's no surgery scheduled now, it's one of the options Lawrence is considering.

We don't know much about how Lawrence injured his shoulder, or even what's wrong with it. He was all over the place against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, making 16-of-31 attempts for 169 yards and two interceptions. He had two touchdowns, but both were rushing TDs so neither of them significantly involved his throwing shoulder.

When asked about his QB on Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence was "sore" and would be limited in practice. He was also non-committal when asked if Lawrence would be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Jacksonville also brought back a familiar face on Wednesday, signing backup QB C.J. Beathard. Beathard spent the last three seasons as Lawrence's backup QB, but didn't rejoin the team in 2024 as the Jags opted for former New England Patriots QB Mac Jones. But now Beathard is back to give the team some "insurance" behind Jones, as Pederson put it.