Top five available free agents, takeaways from Giants and Jets OTAs

Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald give their biggest takeaways from witnessing New York Jets and New York Giants OTAs before diving in to Charles' top five available free agents and their ideal landing spots.

Jori and Charles kick things off by going through the biggest news around the NFL over the past week, starting with the news that Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is undergoing foot surgery. Given the lack of depth behind Jimmy G in Vegas, Raiders fans should feel concerned that their season rides on his timely recovery. Next, the duo discuss the Arizona Cardinals releasing star WR DeAndre Hopkins. It's clear now that Arizona does not want to win this season, while Hopkins will likely want to play for a contender.

Next, Jori and Charles give their takeaways from Jets and Giants OTAs. Charles was most impressed with EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and TE Darren Waller, while Jori thought it was interesting how well QB Aaron Rodgers appears to be fitting in early on in New York.

Later, the hosts go one-by-one through Charles' list of the top five free agents who are still available, including RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Kenny Golladay, EDGE Leonard Floyd, DL Matt Ioannidis and TE Mercedes Lewis.

3:25 - Jimmy G undergoes foot surgery: should Raiders fans be concerned?

14:50 - Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins

24:40 - Takeaways from Giants and Jets OTAs

33:55 - Top five available free agents

