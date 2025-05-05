Tomatoes are being recalled in 14 states over possible salmonella contamination. Here's how to check if your recent produce purchase may be impacted.

You may want to check the label on the packaging of any tomatoes you’ve recently purchased. Two separate recalls have been issued by the Food and Drug Administration citing salmonella contamination concerns affecting tomatoes sold across a total of 14 states.

While no illnesses have been reported to date from either recall, the FDA recommends customers either return the unopened tomatoes or throw them out. Here’s what customers can look for.

Which tomatoes have been recalled?

Ray & Mascari, based in Indianapolis, has recalled the following tomatoes:

Four-count “vine ripe tomatoes” packaged in clamshell containers, specifically 20-ounce (1-pound, 4-ounce)/567 g packages with UPC# 7 96553 20062 1. The label says it was “Packed by Ray and Mascari, Inc., Indianapolis, IN 46204.”

The master case cardboard box would contain 12 four-count containers. The label would have Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B on the box.

The recall was initiated by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Fla., "due to the possible presence of Salmonella in their facility," according to the company's announcement posted on the FDA's website on May 3.

Additionally, a tomato recall was issued by Williams Farms Repack LLC on May 2 due to salmonella contamination concerns. Here is the list of tomato products affected from that brand, as listed on the FDA website:

Tomatoes with lot code R4467

5x6 25lb

6x6 25lb

Combo 25lb

4x4 2layer

4x5 2layer

60ct 2layer

60ct 18lb loose

XL 18lb loose

3 ct trays; UPC# 0 33383 65504 8

Tomatoes with lot code R4470

6x6 25lb

60ct 18lb loose

What is salmonella and what are the symptoms?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick. It's also the leading cause of foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA says people who get infected with salmonella can have the following symptoms: fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. A salmonella infection can also result in more serious illness or can sometimes be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people or others with weakened immune systems.

Where were the recalled tomatoes sold?

The Ray & Mascari tomatoes were sold through Gordon Food Service Stores in the following states:

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Wisconsin

The tomatoes from Williams Farms Repack were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in the following states between April 23 and 28:

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina