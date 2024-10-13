Titans WR Calvin Ridley gripes about usage after zero-catch performance vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) (Stew Milne/AP)

Receiver Calvin Ridley is not happy about how he's being used in the Tennessee Titans' offense.

The six-year veteran had no catches in the Titans' 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. He was targeted eight times but ran 21 routes, according to NFL NextGen Stats. Ridley finished the day with nine yards rushing on one carry.

Calvin Ridley has 8 targets on 21 routes. A total of 145 targeted air yards, per @NextGenStats tracking



0 catches, 0 yards. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 13, 2024

Following the game, Ridley was asked about the coaches' intention to get him more targets early in the game. Yet the ball wasn't coming his way until the fourth quarter, which he pointed out.

"I need some in the beginning of the f—-ing game too," Ridley said. "S—t is getting f—-ing crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today and need to get better."

"I gotta the ball a little earlier in the game so I can be in the game, and here with the team so I can play well also," he added.

“I need some in the beginning of the f***ing game too. S**t is getting crazy for me.”#Titans WR Calvin Ridley frustrated that he didn’t get involved in the game plan early enough. pic.twitter.com/n47lXKgVKy — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) October 13, 2024

Earlier in the week, Titans coach Brian Callahan took responsibility for Ridley's lack of production.

"I gotta do a better job of finding ways to get Calvin the ball," Callahan told reporters. "I need to use his speed and explosiveness more. Just get it in his hands, every which way we can. That's on me to get him in those spots where he can get the ball more."

Ridley's performance against the Colts was the third consecutive game in which he compiled fewer than 10 yards receiving. In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Ridley had nine yards. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, he had five yards. In each game, he caught only one pass on three targets.

The eight targets on Sunday were actually the most Ridley has received all season, topping the seven he saw in Week 1. For the season, he has nine catches (on a team-leading 19 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown.

That can't be the production that the Titans envisioned when they signed him to a four-year, $92 million free agent contract in the offseason. Ridley looked to be the team's No. 1 receiver alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd.

Ridley's issues might speak to an overall problem with the Titans' offense. No receiver has more than 10 catches. Running back Tony Pollard leads the team with 13 receptions.

Sunday's loss dropped the Titans to 1–4, leaving them a half-game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars (1–5) for third place in the AFC South.