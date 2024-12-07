Timothée Chalamet nails College GameDay guest picker spot with unexpectedly well-informed picks

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Timothee Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

On a packed day of conference championships, college football fans have already faced what might be the biggest shock of the day: Timothée Chalamet knows ball.

Chalamet joined the desk of ESPN's College GameDay in Atlanta on Saturday, ahead of the SEC title game between Texas and Georgia. The Oscar-nominated actor then proceeded to make a series of well-researched, well-informed picks, much to the shock of fans and the College GameDay analysts alike.

During his spot, Chalamet rattled off specific statistics and referenced team's progress in relation to previous seasons. He name-checked lesser-known players like Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro and SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

"I wanna go 6-0," Chalamet said while making his picks.

Chalamet's selection as guest picker, which was announced earlier this week, had raised some eyebrows: The Hollywood A-Lister seemingly had no connection to either Texas or Georgia, and has not previously shown a public interest in college football. His appearance on the show seemed largely set to promote his upcoming movie, "A Complete Unknown." (ESPN and the movie's distributor both have the same parent company, Disney.)

But Chalamet proved all of the haters wrong with a successful guest picker spot, showing off the in-depth knowledge and research he had done to prepare for it.

Chalamet's picks for the day included: Jackson State over Southern (SWAC Championship), Louisiana over Marshall (Sun Bet Championship), Arizona State over Iowa State (Big 12 Championship), SMU over Clemson (ACC Championship) and Oregon over Penn State in the (Big Ten Championship). He was the only person on the show to pick underdog Ohio over Miami (OH) in the MAC Championship.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!