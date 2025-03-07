Tickets for Saturday's Lakers-Celtics matchup are most expensive ever for Boston home game

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers guarded by Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during a 117-96 win over the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on January 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Saturday night's marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers was bound to be a hot ticket with a decades-long rivalry between the two legendary NBA franchises and both teams currently holding the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences.

However, tickets for the 8:30 p.m. ET clash might be the hottest they've ever been, at least from a Boston perspective. Seats for Saturday's game are going for the highest price for a Celtics home game on record, according to TickPick.

Courtside seats are reportedly going for as much as $23,112, while the cheapest tickets at TD Garden are priced at $485. The average price for Saturday's game is $731.

At those prices, Lakers-Celtics tickets are also the seventh-most expensive that have ever been available at TickPick.

"It's what the fans want to see," Jayson Tatum said after scoring 35 points in Thursday's 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers won the previous matchup versus the Celtics this season, 117-96, on Jan. 23 at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis scored a game-high 24 points for the home team, while Kristaps Porziņģis led the visitors with 22.

However, Boston will see a different Lakers team on Saturday night with Luka Dončić being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks for a package including Davis. The 26-year-old star has fueled a team that has won eight consecutive games and nine of 11 since Doncic joined the roster.

At 40-21, the Lakers currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, percentage points ahead of the Denver Nuggets.

Yet the defending NBA champions are playing nearly as well, winning three in a row and eight of 11 games in February. At 45-18, the Celtics have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers and Celtics tip off at Boston's TD Garden for what many view as a possible NBA Finals preview on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

