Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 29: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Entering Week 8, the Tennessee Titans looked hopeless. With Ryan Tannehill sidelined, the team said it would turn to a combination of Will Levis and Malik Willis at quarterback, which didn't inspire confidence initially.

After one game, however, it appears the team has something in Levis. In his first NFL start, Levis threw for 238 yards and added 4 touchdowns against 0 interceptions. Veteran DeAndre Hopkins benefitted most from the change at quarterback, hauling in three of Levis' four scores.

Now, he'll have to prove he can do it again. The Pittsburgh Steelers — and pass rusher T.J. Watt — should present quite the challenge for Levis. If he can make it through this challenge, Levis has a chance to take the starting job from Tannehill once he's back healthy.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, injuries and updates as the Steelers take on the Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

