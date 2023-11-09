Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Safety Eddie Jackson #4 of the Chicago Bears attempts a catch during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. This week, less than 100 days out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the Carolina Panthers visit the Chicago Bears. Both teams are likely looking to make a comeback headed into this week's TNF game. The Bears (2-7) hope to benefit from a home field advantage against the Panthers (1-7) who have lost their first four road games of the year. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Panthers at Bears game on?

Thursday night's Panthers vs. Bears game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Panthers vs. Bears game?

