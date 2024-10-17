Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein out 5-6 weeks with fractured hand

NBA: Preseason-Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) gestures after a play against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images (Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be will be starting the upcoming season without one of their new players. The team announced Thursday that Isaiah Hartenstein sustained a non-displaced fracture in his left hand during Tuesday's preseason game, and will be reevaluated in 5-6 weeks.

The Thunder signed Hartenstein in early July, inking him to a three-year, $87 million contract. He was supposed to be the starting center this season, and help the Thunder fix their rebounding issues. OKC was 27th in the league in rebounding last season, and Hartenstein posted career-best numbers in that category with the New York Knicks last year, averaging 8.3 total rebounds per game.

The Thunder finished with the second-best record in the NBA last season, and didn't have to deal with too many personnel changes along the way. According to Sportrac, OKC lost just 61 games to illness and injury, by far the lowest in the league. (The Indiana Pacers lost the second-lowest games to illness and injury, a total of 113 last season.)

The 2024-25 season is starting off much differently. With their new starting center out until at least November, Jaylin Williams out with a hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams recovering from a knee procedure, the Thunder will have to rely on their depth and hope its up to the task.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!