These 8 viral social media posts capture the Election Day vibes

By Kelsey Weekman, Yahoo News

After months of campaigning from Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, voters cast their ballots and are now anxiously awaiting poll results. While the final results are still unknown, X users shared their Election Day vibes — and the prevailing emotion seemed to be ... anxiety. From looming dread to jokes about the incessant influx of campaign text messages, here's a look at some viral posts from Nov. 5.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!