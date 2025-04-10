Texas WR prospect Isaiah Bond arrested on sexual assault charge, 2 weeks before 2025 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Isaiah Bond #WO05 of Texas speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond was arrested on a sexual assault charge on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 2025 NFL Draft prospect reportedly turned himself in to Frisco, Texas police for an outstanding warrant. He has already posted bond and been released. His camp also released a statement to Rapoport, calling the accusation against him untrue:

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

The exact details of what Bond is accused of doing, including the time and place, have not yet been reported.

The arrest comes only two weeks before the beginning of the 2025 NFL Draft, in which Bond is considered a mid-round prospect. He made headlines for the wrong reasons last month when he pledged to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record then posted a disappointing 4.39 seconds, ranking ninth out of 39 wide receivers.

Bond is not ranked on Yahoo Sports' big board of the top 80 draft prospects.

The 21-year-old is coming off his first and only season with Texas, where he posted 34 receptions, 540 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games with the Longhorns, who reached the College Football Playoff semifinals. Before that, he played two seasons at Alabama and hauled in one of the biggest catches in Iron Bowl history.