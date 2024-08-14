Texas loses 2nd RB for the season with Christian Clark's Achilles tendon

Wyoming v Texas AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 16: A midfield view of the Texas Longhorns logo before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Wyoming Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

When Texas starting running back CJ Baxter went down with a season-ending knee injury, freshman Christian Clark was presented as an option to receive his carries.

That option is no longer available.

Clark, a Rivals four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, was ruled out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice on Monday, the Longhorns announced Tuesday. The injury will require surgery.

The injury leaves Texas with only three scholarship running backs left for a season fans are hoping will include the expanded College Football Playoff, with junior Jaydon Blue, sophomore Quintrevion Wisner and freshman Jerrick Gibson still available.

Blue was third on the team last year with 398 rushing yards (6.1 yards per carry) plus four total touchdowns. Wisner posted 73 yards in sporadic work as a freshman, while Gibson was another four-star recruit and the No. 9 running back of his class, according to Rivals.

Behind that trio is a few walk-ons, but the program is clearly hoping to find additional options elsewhere. Head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters Monday that his staff is looking at some potential position changes to aid the group:

"We're looking at some different options and we're looking at it creatively. Whether it's a couple on the offensive side of the ball, a player on the defensive side of the ball or two, for that matter. We're taking it day by day. Again, we've got plenty of time, we're just trying to get a sense and a feel of not only how will they play on offense at runner, but how does that impact us at other positions if we take a player."

Texas was already trying to replace 2023 leading rusher Jonathon Brooks, who left early for the 2024 NFL Draft after earning a second-team All-Big 12 nod. The team is loaded all over the roster, but its running game will be something to keep an eye on, especially when it faces Michigan in Week 2.