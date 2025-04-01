Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams reportedly leaving for Maryland

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 22: Head coach Buzz Williams of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 22, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams is leaving one NCAA tournament team for another.

According to Jon Rothstein, Williams is heading to Maryland to coach the Terrapins after Kevin Willard left for Villanova. Williams has been the head coach at Texas A&M since 2019.

Both the Aggies and Terrapins were No. 4 seeds in the 2025 NCAA tournament. A&M lost in the second round to No. 5 Michigan while Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 1 Florida. The Gators won the West region to make the Final Four.

Texas A&M has posted winning seasons in all five of its full seasons in Williams’ tenure. The school has made the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons and has lost in the second round of the tournament in both 2024 and 2025. In 2023, A&M lost as a No. 7 seed in the first round to No. 10 Penn State.

Overall, the Aggies are 120-73 in Williams’ time and 56-44 in the SEC.

Williams came to College Station from Virginia Tech, where the Hokies were 100-69 over five seasons and made the NCAA tournament in his final three years. Williams took the job at Virginia Tech after he coached at Marquette for six seasons and led the Golden Eagles to the Elite Eight in 2013.

Williams heads to Maryland after Texas A&M’s roster in 2024-25 featured eight seniors, including star guard Wade Taylor IV. He was immediately mentioned as a candidate to replace Willard even though his buyout at A&M is $10 million.

Willard groused about the lack of financial support at Maryland in his final days as the team’s coach even as he was in negotiations with the school for a contract extension. Maryland athletic director Damon Evans left to take the same position at SMU in March.