Texans to sign special-teamer Tremon Smith to $7.5M deal

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Tremon Smith #1 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High on December 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are signing special teamer/defensive back Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network reports.

The deal is the richest in the NFL for a core special teamer, according to the report.