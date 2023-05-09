Texans owner denies that he and his wife forced organization to draft C.J. Stroud

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) C.J. Stroud poses NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Cal McNair insists that neither he nor his wife, Hannah, had anything to do with the Houston Texans selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in the NFL Draft last month.

The Texans owner, speaking Monday at the Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic, shut down speculation that he and his wife, Hannah, had forced the team’s front office to take Stroud at No. 2 overall.

"Hannah and I don't make the picks. We'll make it clear there," McNair said, via ESPN. "We have a great group of scouts led by Nick [Caserio] and James Lippert, and they did a lot of work on the draft board, and then they followed that on draft day, and they moved up when they saw the value was there and moved back."

The Texans took Stroud with their first pick in the draft last month in Kansas City. They then dealt the No. 12 and No. 33 overall picks, along with a future first round pick, to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall pick — which they used on Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

It's not like the Texans don't need Stroud. They had the worst QBR in the league last season while using Davis Mills and Kyle Allen. They went just 3-13-1 on the year, too. Stroud — who was the second quarterback off the board behind Alabama's Bryce Young — threw for 3,688 yards and threw 41 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season, and he is undoubtedly a solid option for the Texans to build an offense around.

And despite their struggles, both last season and in the last several years, McNair is content with how things are moving within the organization.

"I think you just have to look at the roster, and I think it's a better roster this year, very competitive," McNair said, via ESPN. "They want to have competition spots on the roster. So, I see a lot of progress. A lot of good things."

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!