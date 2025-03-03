Tee Higgins says that the Bengals have placed franchise tag on him

Tee Higgins announced on Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on him.
Higgins' announcement confirms prior reports that the Bengals intended to place the tag on the veteran wide receiver for a second consecutive season.
Tee Higgins announced on Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on him.
Higgins' announcement confirms prior reports that the Bengals intended to place the tag on the veteran wide receiver for a second consecutive season.
Enter for your chance to win tickets!
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!
Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!