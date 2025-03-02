TCU WR Jack Bech wears Senior Bowl cleats at NFL combine in honor of brother killed in New Orleans attack

No one is having an NFL scouting combine quite like TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.

Bech is competing in Indianapolis two months after the death of his older brother Tiger, who was among 14 people killed in the terror attack that rocked New Orleans on New Year's Day. To honor him, Bech took the field Saturday wearing cleats with the Bible verse "And ye who stay on the path of righteousness shall reap what thine hath sewn," and angel wings on the other side.

The cleats were the same he wore at the Senior Bowl, where he also wore his brother's No. 7. Tiger played wide receiver at Princeton.

Jack Bech is honoring his brother with some incredible cleats today during the @seniorbowl

Bech performed well at the Senior Bowl, showing strong hands in the gauntlet drill and holding his own in the measurement drills.

"I know my brother has got me now until the end of time. He pushes me to new heights. He will be with me. He's got the best seat in the house," Bech told NFL Network at the combine.

Bech is coming off an even more emotional performance in the Senior Bowl, where he earned MVP honors after catching the game-winning touchdown and getting mobbed by his teammates.

A WALK-OFF WIN AT THE @SENIORBOWL!



Seth Henigan finds Jack Bech for the American Team win!

Bech is seen as a mid-round NFL draft prospect who projects to find playing time as a possession receiver after leading TCU with 62 catches, 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Those stats earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors.