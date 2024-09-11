Taylor Swift: I'm voting for Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 in London. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, aided by images generated by artificial intelligence, accepted an endorsement from Taylor Swift that he never actually received. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) (Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift offered a sudden endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris moments after the presidential debate concluded late Tuesday night.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote on Instagram.

The billionaire singer added that Harris "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

This is a developing story. Check back here for additional updates.