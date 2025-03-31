Taylor Jenkins' surprise firing, SGA's historic season, fight night in Minnesota + dangerous teams in the West

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and The Athletic’s Sam Amick react to former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins getting fired and how that could ultimately impact Ja Morant.

Next, Vince and Sam do a deep dive on how special Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been this season and who should win MVP between him and Nikola Jokic.

Later, they choose the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference and react to the brawl between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

(01:12) Taylor Jenkins fired

(16:45) Ja Morant’s future with Memphis

(22:05) SGA’s historic season

(30:07) MVP: SGA or Jokic?

(37:00) Pistons-Timberwolves fight

(48:40) Dangerous teams in the Western Conference

