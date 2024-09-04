Suspect reportedly in custody after students evacuated from high school near Atlanta following school shooting

A suspect is reportedly in police custody after students were evacuated from Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga. on Wednesday, following a school shooting.

All schools in Barrow County, near Atlanta, went into lockdown following an unspecified threat, according to local officials . Multiple casualties have been reported, though the number of victims and specifics about their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

Around 10:20 a.m. ET officers from multiple agencies and emergency personnel were dispatched to the school after calls of an active shooter. About an hour later, the school was evacuated with students being released to their families. Law enforcement and emergency responders were seen on campus, with at least two people being put into helicopters to be flown to hospitals, local news channel WSB-TV reported.

The Atlanta branch of the FBI also said they were assisting with the investigation of what was happening at the school.

School officials and the Barrow County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Yahoo News' requests for comment.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement , saying, "I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.