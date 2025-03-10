Super Bowl champs lose a key piece, as DT Milton Williams leaves Eagles for Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to a turnover during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

It's hard to keep a Super Bowl team together. Players justifiably want to get paid and there's only so much salary cap space to go around.

The Philadelphia Eagles had two of the biggest free agents on the market, and it's not surprising that defensive tackle Milton Williams found a payday elsewhere. Williams, one of the Eagles' best players in their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing with the Carolina Panthers. That's according to multiple reports including ESPN and The Athletic.

Another Super Bowl star, defensive end Josh Sweat, is also hitting the open market.

Williams was going to be a hot commodity as the so-called legal tampering period began in free agency on Monday. He was overshadowed a bit by Eagles defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, but NFL teams understood he was talented. When Williams had two sacks in the Super Bowl, many fans were introduced to him.

Williams is still just 25 years old and a former third-round pick, and will instantly help a Panthers defense that was horrible up front last season.

The Eagles will be fine. They had the deepest roster in the NFL and plenty of good players along the defensive line. But some departures were inevitable as teams pick at the Eagles' championship roster.