Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game tonight on NBC

It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football gamesof course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. The Ravens (10-3) are currently favored to win over the Jaguars (8-5). Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Ravens at Jaguars, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Jaguars game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Ravens vs. Jaguars game on?

Sunday night's Ravens at Jaguars game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Ravens vs. Jaguars game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Ravens vs. Jaguars game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: