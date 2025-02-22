'Suits LA' premieres this weekend: How to watch and everything to know about the 'Suits' spinoff

Suits fans, it's been six years since your favorite New York attorneys argued their final case, and it's finally time for the new Suits spinoff series to premiere. Suits LA stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvested himself in sunny Los Angeles as a lawyer to the stars and other powerful figures in Hollywood. As drama unwinds at Black's current firm, the show will also explore the events back in New York that led him to flee to the West Coast to begin with. Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg also star in the new Suits spinoff. Suits LA premieres this Sunday, Feb. 23 on NBC. Here's what you need to know.

When is Suits coming back?

Suits LA, the new Suits spinoff, premieres this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. New episodes will drop the next day on Peacock.

Suits LA TV channel:

Suits LA will air on NBC every week on Sundays. The episodes will then stream the following day on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. If you have the Peacock Premium Plus plan, you can catch the episodes live via Peacock's NBC livestream or on-demand the following day.

How to watch Suits LA without cable:

Suits LA cast:

Stephen Amell stars in Suits LA as Ted Black. Joining Amell in the Suits LA cast are Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson.

Other actors set to appear on the new Suits spinoff include Victoria Justice , Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, Maggie Grace and Matt Letscher. John Amos, Patton Oswalt, Brian Baumgartner, and Enrico Colantoni are slated to guest star as fictionalized versions of themselves.

Will Meghan Markle be on the new Suits?

Suits LA will see a whole new suite of characters, but Suits creator Aaron Korsh wants to leave the boardroom door open for Meghan's character.

"If Meghan ever wanted to come back obviously the door would be wide open," Aaron told E! noting that if the Duchess of Sussex were to return it would have to be alongside Patrick J. Adams. "Look, Rachel Zane is connected to Mike Ross so they would have to be together and I'd have to put my brain to it."

Where to watch Suits:

Need to catch up on all nine seasons of the legal drama? You can stream it all on Peacock along with Suits LA. You can also catch select seasons on Netflix.

More ways to watch Suits LA live on NBC: