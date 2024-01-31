Storm guard Kia Nurse and No. 4 pick traded to the Sparks for 2026 first rounder

For the third-consecutive season, Kia Nurse is on the move and will be playing for a new WNBA team.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks brokered a deal to help their respective rebuilds in 2024. The Storm packaged Nurse and the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Sparks for a 2026 first-round pick, the WNBA announced.

"Being able to add a player with Kia's skill set and experience will fill a big role for us this season," Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said via ESPN. "Adding a second lottery pick also assures another significant addition to our roster in 2024. We're thrilled about both and what they will be able to accomplish here in Los Angeles."

Los Angeles now owns three picks in the top 15 — No. 2, No. 4 and No. 12 — and Seattle freed its salary cap up ahead of free agency.

The draft is on April 15, while free agents can official start signing on Thursday. The Storm and Liberty are both attempting to retool after neither team reached the postseason.

Nurse, the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in her lone season with the Storm. After being drafted by the New York Liberty, she spent her first three seasons with them, before playing the 2022 season with the Phoenix Mercury.